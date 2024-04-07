Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 195 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 93.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

Shares of CATH opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $827.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

