Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,866,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $309.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.12 and a 200 day moving average of $291.64. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $241.79 and a 1 year high of $319.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

