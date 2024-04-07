Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 76 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David raised its stake in Stryker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 11,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust raised its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 17,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $351.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.09 and a 200 day moving average of $308.42. The firm has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

