Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 939 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

