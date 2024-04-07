Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $884,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

