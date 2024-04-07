Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,875 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VET. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $384.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -26.13%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

