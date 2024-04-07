Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 457,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,701,000 after acquiring an additional 200,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth approximately $14,679,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 167.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,201,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.76 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.