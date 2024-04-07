VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.06

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and traded as high as $58.93. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $58.76, with a volume of 44,253 shares traded.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $896.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,175.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.2634 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -5,099.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

