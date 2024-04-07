Vikas Mehta Sells 13,399 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) COO Vikas Mehta sold 13,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $248,551.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,361.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vikas Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Vikas Mehta sold 78,259 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,406,314.23.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Vikas Mehta sold 333,497 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $6,209,714.14.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.57. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $19.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACVA. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 83.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

