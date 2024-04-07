Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $33.44 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.85 million. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after buying an additional 140,072 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,601,000 after buying an additional 312,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,671 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

