Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Shares of Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.11 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 5.04 ($0.06). Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 5.04 ($0.06), with a volume of 200 shares.

Volta Finance Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 33.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.07.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

Volta Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a €0.14 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Volta Finance’s payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.