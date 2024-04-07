Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.10

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.14. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 17,674 shares.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

