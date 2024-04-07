Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.10

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.14. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 17,674 shares.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.