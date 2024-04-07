Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 295,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,756,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Watsco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $444.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.79 and a fifty-two week high of $444.73.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

