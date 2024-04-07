Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $184.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $183.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day moving average of $137.34. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

