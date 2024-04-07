Wells Fargo & Company Increases CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $46.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 70,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CubeSmart by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,754,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,325,000 after purchasing an additional 601,530 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in CubeSmart by 1,845.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CubeSmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 418,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
