Wells Fargo & Company Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $160.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on EXR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.

NYSE:EXR opened at $146.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.29. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

