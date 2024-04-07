Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $290.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.67.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $267.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $264.92 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Charter Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,608,000 after buying an additional 427,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,431,000 after acquiring an additional 180,671 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

