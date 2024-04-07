Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Free Report) by 212.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,612 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 9.38% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

