Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $50.57 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

