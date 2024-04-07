Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.