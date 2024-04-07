XPO (NYSE:XPO) Trading Up 3.7%

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.67 and last traded at $126.91. Approximately 130,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,320,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on XPO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

XPO Stock Up 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.42 and a 200 day moving average of $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

