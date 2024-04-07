YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.44

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 648391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 1,494.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

