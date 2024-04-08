10,286 Shares in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ESAB by 2,222.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ESAB by 2,239.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,191,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in ESAB by 24.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 566,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $113.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $114.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other ESAB news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ESAB news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

