10,475 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

