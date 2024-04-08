11,428 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

