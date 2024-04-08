167,800 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 167,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

