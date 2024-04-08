180 Degree Capital Corp. /Ny/ Buys 1,417 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) insider 180 Degree Capital Corp. /Ny/ acquired 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $21,169.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,477.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

180 Degree Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TURN opened at $4.17 on Monday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

