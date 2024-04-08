180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Linde by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 52,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Linde by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $464.70 on Monday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $350.60 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.