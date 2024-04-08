180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after buying an additional 1,733,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,890,950,000 after buying an additional 1,184,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,906,009,000 after buying an additional 946,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.38.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,495,983 shares of company stock worth $705,134,392. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $527.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.84 and a 200-day moving average of $385.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $530.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

