180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI opened at $156.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.43 and its 200-day moving average is $158.04. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.85.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

