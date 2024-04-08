180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 638,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Bislett Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 980.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 286,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 947,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Macquarie cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.