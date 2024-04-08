180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,555,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,802,000 after buying an additional 174,391 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Albemarle by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $123.45 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average of $132.14.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

