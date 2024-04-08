180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $187.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

