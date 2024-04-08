206 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,555,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 174,391 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $123.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.14. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

