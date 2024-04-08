211,300 Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 211,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of John Wiley & Sons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $460.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -48.61%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.