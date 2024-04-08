2,125 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 136.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at $21,366,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Trading Down 0.0 %

Middleby stock opened at $150.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.50. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MIDD shares. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

