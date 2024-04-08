24,584 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KT by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in KT by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in KT by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in KT by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $13.42 on Monday. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KT

About KT

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.