24,604 Shares in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.08% of Origin Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,900,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,175,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,032,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OBK stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $929.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $36.91.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

