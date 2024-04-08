2,655 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Bought by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $91.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.41. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $94.77.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,528. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

