29,900 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harris Associates L P increased its position in CNH Industrial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 123,079,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,638,000 after buying an additional 10,322,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 38.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,450,000 after buying an additional 14,348,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 410.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,492,000 after buying an additional 16,835,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,843,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CNH Industrial by 356.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,305,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,802,000 after buying an additional 8,830,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

NYSE CNHI opened at $12.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

