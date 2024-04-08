300 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMMO stock opened at $114.21 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.95.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

