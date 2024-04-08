3,106 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after buying an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $288,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,798 shares of company stock worth $2,899,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock opened at $299.70 on Monday. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.19 and a fifty-two week high of $354.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

