3,111 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,111 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $63.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

