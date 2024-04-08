3,905 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $614,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $79.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

