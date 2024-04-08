402 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 402 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $484.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

