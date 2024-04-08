4,750 Shares in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLYS. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares in the company, valued at $68,511,366. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

MLYS stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.24. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLYS

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.