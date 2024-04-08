4,818 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,637,000 after acquiring an additional 137,059 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

