523,467 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 523,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $131.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.26 and its 200-day moving average is $120.24. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

