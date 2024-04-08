5,560 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,158,000 after acquiring an additional 145,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,712 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,206,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $124.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day moving average of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $128.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,984 shares of company stock valued at $38,850,386 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

