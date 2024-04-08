5,814 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $590,184,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,858,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,468 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $440,200,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after acquiring an additional 69,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWX opened at $75.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

